DUBAI, March 7 Medical charity Medecins Sans
Frontieres (MSF) urged the Syrian government on Thursday to
allow medical supplies into rebel-held areas and stop what it
called attacks on hospitals and doctors.
Speaking at a news conference in Dubai, MSF Director General
Fillipe Ribeiro added that anyone providing political support to
the combatants should not use movements of humanitarian aid to
smuggle in weapons.
"We have made several calls to respect the health facilities
and health structures. We also called on the government of Syria
to help us direct medical assistance to everyone and so far we
have not gotten any authorisation to do so," he said.
Medical staff and hospitals continued to be targeted by
attacks by government forces, he added.
"A doctor helping Syrian citizens can now be arrested,
tortured and killed," he said.
A million people have already fled almost two years of
fighting between rebels and forces loyal to President Bashar
al-Assad, the U.N. relief agency said on Wednesday. Around
70,000 people have been killed.
Asked if there were arms being smuggled into Syria along
with medical supplies, Ribeiro said the MSF had not witnessed
such cases but added: "I wouldn't be surprised if this was
happening."
He said he job was to make sure agencies giving medical aid
were not used by other organisations with more political
agendas.
Arab League ministers decided on Wednesday to let member
nations arm Syrian rebels fighting Assad, and invited an
opposition coalition to take the League seat formerly occupied
by Damascus.
MSF, which three hospitals in northern Syria, said in
January that international aid to Syria was not being
distributed equally, with government-controlled areas receiving
nearly all of it.
