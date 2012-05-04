GENEVA May 4 A peace plan for Syria brokered by
international mediator Kofi Annan is on track despite reports of
violations of the ceasefire, Annan's spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said
on Friday.
"I would say that the Annan plan is on track and a crisis
that has been going on for over a year is not going to be
resolved in a day or a week," Fawzi said.
"There are signs on the ground of movement (towards
compliance with the plan), albeit slow and small."
(Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet
Lawrence)