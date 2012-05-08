GENEVA May 8 International mediator Kofi Annan
said on Tuesday the world cannot allow Syria to descend into
full-scale civil war and that the day may come to take a
"different tack" than his peace plan.
Annan, speaking to reporters in Geneva after briefing the
United Nations Security Council by videolink, said military
activities in Syria had declined somewhat, but the level of
violence remained unacceptable, marked by a spate of recent
bombings.
He said the consequences of the peace plan he brokered
failing could be devastating. "If it fails and it were to lead
into a civil war, it will not affect only Syria, it will have an
impact on the whole region," he said.
