GENEVA, April 22 International mediator Kofi
Annan said on Sunday that the U.N. Security Council's decision
to deploy a further 300 ceasefire monitors in Syria marked a
"pivotal moment for the stabilisation of the country".
In a statement issued in Geneva, he called on both Syrian
government forces and opposition fighters to put down their
weapons and work with the unarmed observers to consolidate the
fragile ceasefire that took effect 10 days ago.
"The government in particular must desist from the use of
heavy weapons and, as it has committed, withdraw such weapons
and armed units from population centres and implement fully its
commitments under the six-point plan," Annan said, referring to
his plan accepted by both sides to end 13 months of violence.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)