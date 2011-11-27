* Arab League council proposed cutting commercial ties
* Arabs say will not target ordinary Syrians
* Qatar, other Gulf Arabs leading calls for action
By Yasmine Saleh and Ayman Samir
CAIRO, Nov 27 Arab ministers, spurred to action
by worsening violence in Syria, were meeting in Cairo on Sunday
to plan how to enforce sanctions on President Bashar al-Assad's
government after it failed to implement a regional peace plan.
Ministers told the Arab League's economic and social council
to draw up measures after Damascus ignored a deadline to let in
Arab monitors and take other steps to end the governemnt
crackdown on an eight-month uprising against Assad's rule.
The council, which met on Saturday, proposed freezing Syrian
government assets, halting commercial flights, stopping dealings
with Syria's central bank and a travel ban on senior officials.
The measures could plunge Syria deeper into economic crisis,
although the Arab ministers have said sanctions are not intended
to hurt ordinary people.
"Today's meeting will focus on two issues. First approving
the decisons taken by the economic council yesterday and finding
a way to force them on the Syrian regime that does not let the
regime find a way to skirt them," a senior League source said.
"The most important thing we are seeking is that sanctions
make a difference and get implemented," he said, asking not to
be named because of the senstitivity of the subject.
The League for decades avoided action against its 22 members
but the pan-Arab body has been galvanised by pressure from Gulf
Arabs already angry at Syria's alliance with their regional
rival Iran and changes brought about by Arab uprisings.
The scale of the bloodshed has also driven Arabs to act.
Hundreds of people, including civilians, soldiers and army
deserters, have been killed in Syria this month, possibly the
bloodiest since the unrest broke out in March inspired by
uprisings which overthrew leaders in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya.
The United Nations says more than 3,5000 peope have been
kiled in total.
But some of Syria's neighbours, such as Iraq, Lebanon and
Jordan, are wary of damage to trade and commercial interests, or
have political reservations.
Other Arab states with restive populations of their own are
cautious about setting a precedent.
That means penalties are unlikely to be implemented in any
watertight fashion.
IRAQ AGAINST SANCTIONS
Another League source said the measures could be approved by
a majority vote, just like a decision to suspend Syria from the
League this month that was approved by 18 members. Yemen and
Lebanon opposed that decision. Iraq abstained.
Baghdad has already indicated it will not impose sanctions
and said other neighbours had similar reservations.
"Iraq is a neighbour to Syria and there are interests -
there are hundreds of thousands of Iraqis living in Syria and
there is trade," Iraqi Foreign Minister Hoshiyar Zebari said in
Iraq before ministers met. "Lebanon also has the same idea and
Jordan too has shown its objection."
A group of five nations plus League Secretary-General Nabil
Elaraby, which has been charged with drawing up action over
Syria, met on Sunday before the full ministerial meeting.
The group was joined by Saudi Arabia's foreign minister,
adding weight to the meeting of ministers from Qatar, Sudan,
Oman, Algeria and Egypt plus Elaraby.
"This means the small meeting aims to take a strong decision
and that is why it has both Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the region's
most influential states," said one League source.
Non-Arab Turkey's foreign minister, Ahmet Davutoglu, arrived
in Egypt to join the Arab ministers, adding pressure on Damascus
from its biggest neighbour.
Davutoglu said on Friday Turkey was ready to act in unison
with the League if Syria failed to show good intentions in
halting the crackdown.
(Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Alistair Lyon and Angus
MacSwan)