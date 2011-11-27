* Arabs say will not target ordinary Syrians
* Qatar, other Gulf Arabs leading calls for action
* Iraq voiced reservations over sanctions
CAIRO, Nov 27 Arab states voted on Sunday to
impose economic sanctions on Syria immediately following
President Bashar al-Assad's failure to halt a crackdown on an
eight-month uprising against his rule.
Qatar said that if Arab nations failed to resolve the
crisis, other foreign powers could intervene.
Nineteen of the Arab League's 22 members voted for sanctions
that include a travel ban on senior Syrian officials, freezing
Syrian government assets, halting trade dealings with the
central bank and stopping Arab investment.
"The decision should be executed immediately, starting
today," Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Hamad
bin Jassim al-Thani told a news conference after he chaired a
meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo.
The Arab League has for decades avoided taking action
against its members but has been spurred into action by the
scale of blooshed during Syria's crackdown against protesters
and the failure by Damascus to implement an Arab peace plan.
Arabs have said they want a regional solution and do not
want foreign intervention in Syria. But France became the first
major power to seek international involvement last week when it
called for "humanitarian corridors" to protect civilians.
But the Qatari minister said foreign powers could intervene
if they did not consider Arabs "serious" in their bid to end the
crisis.
"All the work that we are doing is to avoid this
interference," he said.
Hundreds of people, including civilians, soldiers and army
deserters, have been killed in Syria this month, possibly the
bloodiest since the unrest broke out in March inspired by
uprisings that overthrew leaders in Tunisia, Egypt and Libya.
