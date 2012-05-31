* Rights group had been tracking the ship
* Group says Russian ship turned transponder off
(Adds details, refusal to disclose cargo manifests, Iran)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, May 31 The United States
described Moscow's latest arms sale to Syria as "reprehensible"
after a rights group reported on Thursday that a Russian cargo
ship heavily laden with weapons arrived in Syria last weekend.
Western officials confirmed information from Human Rights
First that the ship arrived on Saturday, bringing to the Syrian
port of Tartus a cache of heavy weapons for Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, who for 14 months has used his security forces
to attack an increasingly militarized opposition.
"Today's updated shipping databases show that the Professor
Katsman did in fact dock in the port of Tartus on May 26, 2012
before heading to Piraeus, Greece," Sadia Hameed of Human Rights
First told Reuters.
One Western diplomat told Reuters the shipment included
heavy weapons, though it was not immediately clear what kind of
heavy arms.
A spokesman for Russia's U.N. mission said he would look
into the issue.
In a letter to the U.N. Security Council last week,
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he had seen reports of
countries supplying arms to the government and rebels. He urged
states not to arm either side in the Syrian
conflict.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice had tough
words for Moscow, a staunch ally of the Assad government and one
of its main weapons suppliers.
"This is obviously of the utmost concern given that the
Syrian government continues to use deadly force against
civilians," she told reporters.
"It is not technically obviously a violation of
international law since there's not an arms embargo," she said.
"But it's reprehensible that arms would continue to flow to a
regime that is using such horrific and disproportionate force
against its own people."
Last week more than 100 people were killed in a massacre in
Houla, Syria, which the United Nations said appears to have been
the work of the Syrian army and allied militia. Damascus has
accused the rebels of committing the atrocity.
RUSSIA, CHINA OPPOSE ARMS EMBARGO
Hameed said that Human Rights First had been tracking the
ship from May 23-30 and discovered "a window of time on May 26
when the ship's transponder appears to have shut off." A Western
diplomat said turning off a transponder would be a violation of
International Maritime Organization regulations.
Hameed also said that Syrian and Russian port authorities
have refused to disclose the cargo manifests
Al Arabiya television first reported about the arms shipment
last week. One Western diplomat who confirmed the report at the
time said the ship is owned by a Maltese firm, which itself is
owned by a Cypriot company that is owned by Russian firm.
Diplomats said the Russian firm might have been acting on
behalf of state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, though that was
not clear. Rosoboronexport could not immediately be reached for
comment. Last week the company declined to comment on the ship.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said last week that it did not
have information that a ship was headed to Tartus with weapons
and declined to comment further.
Syria is one of Russia's top weapons customers. The United
States and European Union have suggested the U.N. Security
Council should impose an arms embargo and other U.N. sanctions
on Syria for its assault on an opposition determined to oust
Assad.
U.S. and European security officials say Iran is also
providing a broad array of assistance to Assad to help him
suppress anti-government protests, from high-tech surveillance
technology to guns and ammunition.
But Russia, with the support of fellow veto power China, has
prevented the council from imposing any U.N. sanctions on Syria
and has refused to halt arms sales to Damascus.
Russia has defended its weapons deliveries to Syria in the
face of Western criticism, saying government forces need to
defend themselves against rebels receiving arms from abroad.
Damascus says Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Libya are among the
countries helping the rebels.
Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin on Wednesday rejected
criticism of Moscow's arms sales to Damascus.
"The weapons we may have provided to Syria under various
contracts, which were concluded a long time ago, are fully in
line with international law and do not contribute to the current
armed violence in Syria," he said.
