BEIRUT, April 30 Militants fired rocket-propelled grenades at the Central Bank building in Damascus and also attacked a police patrol in the capital, wounding four police, state television said on Monday.

It said the attack on the Central Bank by "an armed terrorist group" caused only slight damage, and security forces were chasing the attackers of the police patrol. Activists in the capital reported hearing several explosions and gunfire.

