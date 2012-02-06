LONDON Feb 6 Britain said on Monday it is looking at possible further European Union sanctions on Syria over its crackdown on protests after Russia and China vetoed a U.N. resolution that backed an Arab plan calling on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to quit.

"There will be further discussions in the EU on the issue of Syria," said a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron. "The (EU) Foreign Affairs Council meets at the end of this month. We are considering whether there are further measures, further sanctions that can be taken at that stage."

He said Britain was also thinking about alternative ways of applying pressure on the Syrian government through the United Nations, for example through a General Assembly statement rather than a Security Council resolution.

