OTTAWA, March 5 Canada imposed fresh sanctions on Syria on Monday, banning all dealings with the central bank and seven cabinet ministers as part of a campaign to stop President Bashar al-Assad's crackdown against rebels.

The measures also prohibit the provision or acquisition of financial or other related services to or from anyone in Syria or those acting on Syria's behalf.

"The continuing, appalling violence perpetrated by the Assad regime on the people of Syria compels us to again tighten the vice on those responsible ... Our message remains clear: Assad must go," Foreign Minister John Baird said in a statement.

