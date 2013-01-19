PARIS Jan 19 Syrian forces used non-lethal
chemical weapons against rebels in the town of Homs in late
December, according to intelligence service sources cited by
French daily Le Monde on Saturday.
The weapons were used in four rockets fired on December 23,
according to unnamed sources in Western intelligence services
cited by the newspaper. Le Monde suggested Western powers played
down an isolated event in the hope it would not be repeated.
Le Monde quoted French Foreign Ministry spokesman Philippe
Lalliot as having told it that the matter had been investigated
but that the checks did not produce evidence.
A French diplomatic source contacted by Reuters said
Lalliot's response to Le Monde remained the official line.
Le Monde said Western powers had previously warned that
recourse to chemical weapons could force them into action in a
deadly conflict where President Bashar al Assad has used troops
to crush an uprising now nearly two years old
"We checked this out, closely, and notably the videos that
were circulating. We cannot say that combat gas or any lethal
chemical products were deployed," Le Monde quoted Lalliot as
having told it of the chemical weapons reports.
The diplomatic source contacted by Reuters said this was and
remained the case.
The United Nations says 60,000 have been killed in the
22-month-old conflict.
