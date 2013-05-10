* More tests to be carried out on casualties of civil war
AMMAN May 10 Tests on Syrian war casualties
arriving in Turkey indicate chemical weapons have been used by
Syrian forces, and further tests are being carried out to verify
the evidence, Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday.
"We have been making tests and we have some indications
regarding chemical weapons being used, but in order to make sure
and verify we are continuing these tests and will be sharing
these tests with UN agencies," he said in Amman.
Turkey confirmed last week that it had begun testing blood
samples taken from Syrian casualties brought over its border for
treatment to determine whether they were victims of chemical
weapons.
Davutoglu said the prospect of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad using chemical weapons had long been a real concern for
his country and added that it was not a secret Damacus had
stockpiles and had never signed international accords banning
the use of such weapons.
"We know the Syrian regime has stocks ... And everybody
knows the Syrian regime has this capacity," Davutoglu said.
"Ofcourse this has been one of our major concerns because
chemical weapons are a threat against humanity and a crime."
Washington has said it views the use of chemical weapons in
Syria as a "red line" but wants proof before taking any action
in response.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by Andrew Roche)