(Corrects 4th paragraph to say a general, not interior
minister, killed in July 18 attack)
By Samia Nakhoul and Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Sept 26 Syrian rebels bombed a military
complex in Damascus on Wednesday, striking at the heart of
President Bashar al-Assad's power and igniting a fire which
gutted the army command headquarters.
The Free Syrian Army, the main rebel force fighting to
overthow Assad, claimed responsibility for the attack which it
said killed dozens of people.
But an armed forces statement said military leaders were
unhurt and only a number of guards were wounded in the blasts,
which shook the whole city at around 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) before
regular working hours.
It was the biggest attack in Damascus since July 18 when a
blast killed several senior security officials, including
Assad's brother-in-law, the defence minister and a general.
That attack paved the way for a rebel advance into the
centre of the capital, although they have since been pushed back
to the outskirts.
Internet footage of Wednesday's fire at the General Staff
Command Building in central Umayad Square showed flames
engulfing its upper floors, indicating explosives were planted
inside the building itself.
The main gate was completely blackened from the fire while
all the windows of the building were blown out. Shards of glass
littered the nearby streets, Reuters television foootage showed.
The blast gouged a deep crater, apparently where the
explosive-laden car blew up.
Residents reported that gunfire rattled out around the
district for at least two hours after the explosions. Roads in
the area were blocked off as ambulances rushed to the scene.
"All our colleagues in the military leadership, the army
staff command and the Defence Ministry are unhurt," Information
Minister Omran Zoabi told Syrian Television.
Security forces were chasing "armed terrorists" - a term the
authorities use to refer to insurgents waging war to oust Assad.
"It's a terrorist act, close to an important site, that's
true. But as usual they failed to achieve their goal," he said.
Activist Sami al-Shami said the main explosions were caused
by a suicide car bombing and second car loaded with explosives
on the perimeter of the complex.
"Then the fighters went inside and clashed with security
inside, while some of the men started to torch the building".
"There must be several security forces dead, there's no way
the rebels could have made it in that far, fighting their way
in, without killing any security forces," he told Reuters.
That appeared to tally with accounts from residents who
heard gunfire and smaller blasts after the first explosions.
"The explosions were very loud. They shook the whole city
and the windows of our house were shuddering," one resident
reached by telephone said. "Black smoke was rising from the area
near the army staff building."
A reporter for al-Manar television, run by Assad's Lebanese
ally Hezbollah, said he was in the building after the explosion
and saw the bodies of three "armed men", suggesting clashes
between security forces and rebels at the site.
MAJOR STRIKE
Another resident said: "I was woken up at four minutes to
seven by the first loud explosion. Five or six minutes later
there was a second."
"We're used to the sound of artillery but these were very
big - bigger than usual. I can hear gunfire still," he said.
He said he saw soldiers on the roof of the nearby Air Force
Intelligence building, part of the same military complex which
was hit.
Syria's conflict, once a peaceful protest movement, has
evolved into a civil war that the U.N. special envoy to Syria,
Lakhdar Brahimi, said was "extremely bad and getting worse."
Activists say more than 27,000 people have been killed in
the 18-month-old uprising against Assad, and even Damascus has
become a battleground.
Pro-Assad gunmen killed at least 16 people in the city on
Wednesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The British-based Observatory said three of those killed in
the poor district of Barzeh, which is sympathetic to opposition
fighters, were children and six were women.
A correspondent for Iran's English-language Press TV was
shot dead by a rebel sniper and its Damascus bureau chief was
wounded while they covered Wednesday's explosions, Press TV
said.
With no foreseeable prospect of foreign intervention and
diplomacy stuck, outgunned rebels have relied increasingly on
attacks with homemade bombs, striving to level the playing field
against an army using fighter jets, artillery and tanks.
At the annual U.N. General Assembly in New York, French
President Francois Hollande sought to shake up international
inertia over the crisis by calling for U.N. protection of
rebel-held areas.
"The Syrian regime ... has no future among us," Hollande
said in a speech. "Without any delay, I call upon the United
Nations to provide immediately to the Syrian people all the
support it asks of us and to protect liberated zones."
PROTECTION ZONES
Protection for "liberated" areas would require no-fly zones
enforced by foreign aircraft, which could stop deadly air raids
by Assad's forces on populated areas. But there is little chance
of securing a Security Council mandate for such action given the
opposition of veto-wielding members Russia and China.
The United States, European allies, Turkey and Gulf Arab
states have sided with the Syrian opposition while Iran, Russia
and China have backed Assad, whose family and minority Alawite
sect have dominated the major Arab state for 42 years.
But Western powers have stopped short of supplying military
aid to the rebels to an extent that could turn the tide of the
conflict, in part out of fear of arming Islamist militants who
have joined the anti-Assad revolt.
In another speech to the General Assembly, Qatari Emir
Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani said Arab nations should
intervene in Syria given the Security Council's failure to stop
the civil war
Qatar, which backs the rebels, called on big powers to
prepare a "Plan B" within weeks and set up a no-fly zone to
provide a safe haven inside Syria in case mediator Brahimi fails
to make headway.
The Qatari emir said he believed Arab and European countries
would be ready to take part, despite their public wariness of
committing the forces needed for such a mission.
Humanitarian conditions are worsening as the violence drags
on. The president of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, which has
been the only relief group on the ground the entire 18 months of
conflict, said it was in dire need of supplies.
"We need to concentrate mostly on health and shelter because
there are 1.5 million displaced people," Abdul Rahman Attar told
Reuters during a visit to Oslo. "We need more of everything."
(Additional reporting by Dominic Evans and Erika Solomon in
Beirut, Rania El gamal and Sami Aboudi in Dubai; Writing by
Dominic Evans; Editing by Angus MacSwan)