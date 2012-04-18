BEIRUT, April 18 President Bashar al-Assad and
his wife Asma were shown on Syrian state TV packing food aid, an
apparent effort to burnish the image of a first couple derided
for ordering luxury goods on the Internet while their country
burns.
State television broadcast pictures on Wednesday of the
Assads receiving a rapturous welcome at al-Fahya stadium in
Damascus.
They joined hundreds of volunteers boxing cartons full of
flour, sugar, cooking oil and pasta for victims of fighting in
Homs, where the president's forces are crushing an uprising.
The Assads have long worked to manage their image, but it
backfired a year ago when a glamorous photo shoot and gushing
profile of Asma, 36, appeared in Vogue magazine just as her
husband launched a violent crackdown on pro-democracy protests.
Those images are now part of a YouTube campaign led by the
wives of U.N. ambassadors from Britain and Germany, which
alternates stylish shots of Asma with gruesome pictures of dead
and injured Syrian children.
For Wednesday's appearance Asma avoided any hint of glamour,
dressing down in a sheer pink sweater over a simple dress with
her dark blonde hair soberly braided and pinned up.
Her tall, gangly husband looked relaxed, towering above his
admirers in a polo shirt with an identity pass on a ribbon
around his neck like other volunteers. The two packed boxes,
sealed them with Scotch tape and carried them over to stacks of
aid awaiting distribution.
Assad is held responsible by Western and Arab governments
for the deaths of over 9,000 Syrians in a crackdown on dissent
that began 13 months ago as his autocratic rule was challenged,
first by peaceful protesters and now by a rebel army.
He says Syria is under attack by foreign-backed terrorists
and that armed gangs have killed over 2,600 soldiers and police.
The worst-hit city, Homs, is the ancestral home of Asma, a
British-educated former investment banker.
Despite the uprising, Assad has strong support in parts of
Syria, especially among religious minorities like his own
Alawite sect. He is opposed by many Sunni Muslims, who make up
the majority of Syria's 23 million people.
"SOME WOMEN ARE FOR STYLE"
Asma's lavish lifestyle has made her a target for her
husband's opponents. Sheila Lyall Grant and Huberta
Voss-Whittig, wives of the British and German ambassadors to the
United Nations, said the aim of their YouTube video was to
persuade Asma to act to stop her husband.
"Some women are for style and some women care for their
people. Some women struggle for their image and some women
struggle for survival," says the video, billed as a letter to
Asma. here
Asma al-Assad once cultivated the image of a serious-minded
woman inspired by Western values. But she appears to have kept
up a life of luxury shopping during the uprising against the
four-decade rule of the Assad family.
E-mails exchanged with her husband, obtained by Britain's
Guardian newspaper and seen by Reuters, showed her spending tens
of thousands of pounds on jewels, fancy furniture, and a
Venetian glass vase from Harrods.
"I am the real dictator, he has no choice," she commented
about her husband in one of the e-mails attributed to her.
The European Union has banned Asma from travelling there or
shopping from European companies..
(Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols at the United Nations
in New York; Editing by Peter Graff)