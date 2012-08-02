GENEVA Aug 2 Up to 3 million Syrians are likely to need food, crop and livestock aid in the next 12 months as the conflict has prevented farmers harvesting crops, the World Food Programme and U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Thursday.

Citing a joint assessment carried out by the United Nations and the Syrian government, they said the Syrian agricultural sector had lost $1.8 billion this year, with wheat and barley badly affected.

The report, which was dated June 2012, said harvesting of wheat had been delayed in Deraa, rural Damascus, Homs and Hama due to lack of labour and reluctance of owners to rent out farm machinery due to insecurity.

"There is thus a great risk of losing part of the crop if there is further delay," it said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Jon Hemming)