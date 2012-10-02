UPDATE 1-Casey Affleck wins best actor Oscar for 'Manchester by the Sea'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Casey Affleck won the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his role as a grief-stricken father in family drama "Manchester by the Sea."
ABU DHABI Oct 2 Iran's President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said a national dialogue leading to elections was the way towards a solution of Syria's crisis, in remarks broadcast on Wednesday.
He told Al Jazeera television that war was not the way forward, adding: "There is another way to find a solution, it is national, mutual understanding in order for there to be elections in the future."
The interview was translated from Persian into Arabic by Al Jazeera.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Animal cartoon "Zootopia," an exploration of bias through the comedic story of a bunny who becomes a police officer, won the Academy Award on Sunday for best animated feature film.