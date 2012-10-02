* Ahmadinejad says election/dialogue answer to Syria crisis
* Suggests Iran may also be a target in Syrian conflict
ABU DHABI Oct 2 Iran's President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad on Tuesday warned that hostilities in Syria could
engulf the region and accused some Syrians of trying to use
their country's conflict to settle scores with Tehran.
In comments to Al Jazeera television, Ahmadinejad said that
a national dialogue and new elections - rather than war - were
the only way to solve the Syrian crisis, saying the Syrian
people should choose their own path.
"There is another way to find a solution, it is national,
mutual understanding in order for there to be elections in the
future," he said.
The interview was translated from Persian into Arabic by Al
Jazeera. He made similar remarks at a news conference in Tehran.
"We don't say what they should do. We help them sit down and
reach a mutual understanding ... We don't say who should go and
who should stay, this would be interfering in countries'
affairs. But we say it is people's right to choose," he told the
news conference.
Every world power involved in the Syrian crisis "had (made)
its own mistakes," he said, warning that the Syrian conflict
would spread to other countries in the region if it was left
unsolved.
"Tomorrow, the atmosphere in Jordan may be like what Syria
is experiencing. Thus, we must search for a practical and good
solution for all the people's of the area, otherwise
catastrophes will fall upon us all."
Iran is a staunch ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,
who has been battling an uprising against his rule. Opposition
activists say 30,000 people have been killed in the 18-month-old
revolt, which has grown into a full-scale civil war.
Ahmadinejad suggested the Syrian crisis was being used to
try to undermine Iran.
"All the Syrian people are respectable, but some want to
settle accounts with Iran," he said.
Iran has been hit by international sanctions over its
disputed nuclear programme, which the West believes is aimed at
producing nuclear weapons, a charge Tehran denies.
Tehran is also at odds with Gulf Arab states that are
backing Syrian rebels seeking to topple Assad and who accuse
Tehran of fomenting unrest among Shi'ite Muslim communities in
their countries.
Washington and its Gulf Arab allies resisted attempts by
former U.N. and Arab League peace envoy Kofi Annan to involve
Iran in diplomatic efforts to resolve the Syria crisis, saying
Tehran was part of the problem.
Ahmadinejad said he feared that calls for military
intervention in Syria were growing.
"I have opposed war, but those who want things to be settled
through dialogue are a minority and perhaps the majority are in
favour of going ahead in the context of war," he said.
Iran had long enjoyed good relations with Syria, he added,
conceding that Iran may have given "advice" to Damascus in the
past. But he appeared to skirt the question of whether Tehran
supplies arms to Syria.
"Let's assume that we supplied the Syrian side with weapons,
would the problems be resolved? Is the regime going to sit there
forever?" he said.