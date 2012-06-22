GENEVA, June 22 The number of people needing humanitarian assistance in Syria has risen to 1.5 million from the previous estimate of 1 million, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Friday.

The United Nations' World Food Programme had distributed food to 461,000 Syrians by mid-June and aims to increase that number to 850,000 in July, officials said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens)