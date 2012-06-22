Kinnevik to sell down stake in Rocket Internet
BERLIN, Feb 22 Swedish investment company Kinnevik said on Wednesday it is selling at least half of its 13 percent stake in German e-commerce investor Rocket Internet.
GENEVA, June 22 The number of people needing humanitarian assistance in Syria has risen to 1.5 million from the previous estimate of 1 million, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Friday.
The United Nations' World Food Programme had distributed food to 461,000 Syrians by mid-June and aims to increase that number to 850,000 in July, officials said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - D eforestation in the Peruvian Amazon has risen this century - destroying an area of rainforest 14 times larger than Los Angeles - with small farmers behind most of the cutting, according to a new analysis of satellite maps.
