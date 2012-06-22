(Corrects figure for refugees in last para to 86,000 from
GENEVA, June 22 The number of people needing
humanitarian assistance in Syria has risen to 1.5 million from
the previous estimate of 1 million as escalating violence drives
more people from their homes, the United Nations said on Friday.
Aid agencies face "significant" constraints in reaching
growing numbers of civilians who need basic goods and
protection, it said.
"Up to 1.5 million people now need humanitarian assistance
in Syria," Jens Laerke, spokesman for the U.N. Office for the
Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), told a news
briefing in Geneva.
They include 350,000 in northern Idlib province and some
250,000 in the flashpoint city of Homs, where more than 100
public buildings have been turned into temporary shelters for
people who have fled their homes, an OCHA statement said.
The U.N.'S World Food Programme had distributed food to
461,000 Syrians by mid-June and aims to increase that number to
850,000 in July, the statement said.
The world body, which announced on June 5 that it had reached
an agreement with Syrian authorities to implement a major
assistance programme, has been stymied by the deteriorating
security situation, according to Laerke.
Reconnaissance missions have been conducted and humanitarian
hubs will be established initially in Homs and Deir al-Zor in
the east. "However, given the deteriorating security situation,
the deployment of staff to field locations is on hold", OCHA
said.
More than 86,000 Syrian refugees have now been registered in
Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey - a rise of nearly 20,000 since
May 31, it said, quoting the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR.
