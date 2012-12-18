Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 14
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
GENEVA Dec 18 Up to 100 wounded are being admitted each day to the main Damascus hospital, where medicines and anaesthetics are in short supply, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
"The most frequently observed injuries are burns, gunshots and injuries from explosions," the United Nations agency said in a statement issued at a news briefing in Geneva.
"Shortages of ointments for burns and equipment and supplies for anaesthesia and surgical interventions have been reported."
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
* Shares indicated down 2.8 pct (Adds share indication, details on regional outlook, rivals, trader comment)
Feb 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3.9 points on Tuesday according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.