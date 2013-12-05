* Many civilians out of reach from Aleppo to southern border
* Wounded denied medical care and hospitals under attack
* Syria accounts for one-tenth of ICRC budget for 2014
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Dec 5 Desperate civilians in a swathe of
Syria from Aleppo in the north to the southern border are
largely out of reach of aid workers, the International Committee
of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday.
Throughout the country, the wounded are often denied medical
treatment by either government officials or rebels, while
hospitals and ambulances remain targets of unlawful attacks,
ICRC President Peter Maurer said.
The ICRC is seeking 105.3 million Swiss francs ($116.27
million) in 2014 for Syria, its largest operation worldwide.
Syria accounts for one-tenth of its 1.29 billion Swiss franc
emergency appeal for 80 countries, the largest in the 150-year
history of the independent humanitarian agency.
"Syria will remain a top priority for 2014. Winter is coming
with no improvement in sight. More death, injuries and
displacement are causing immense suffering and tearing apart
families in besieged areas. Many civilians have not had proper
access to food, water, medical care or electricity for more than
a year," Maurer told a news conference.
"Despite all our calls to the parties to the conflict to
respect people's rights to medical care without any
discrimination, we are not seeing any light at the end of the
tunnel," he said.
In the last four months, the ICRC has been able to increase
the number of Syrians it reaches with food and water to about
500,000 from 200,000 previously, according to Maurer.
"Where we haven't been particularly successful is in
increasing our medical activities in Syria, which remain below
our expectations," he said.
"Because on both sides we are struggling with the argument
that whatever medical aid is brought to one part or the other is
interpreted as an indirect military support to the other side."
COMBAT ZONES
Areas of heavy fighting in the western part of Syria, from
Aleppo in the north down through Homs, Hama and Damascus to the
southern border, as well as the eastern province of Deir al-Zor
bordering Iraq, remain virtually off limits, Maurer said.
"In geographic terms it is the combat zones from Aleppo to
the south and Deir al-Zor which are those which suffer from the
biggest restrictions to access. We haven't been able in those
critical areas to expand considerably our operations although
from time to time we have been able to negotiate a convoy here
or a convoy there," he said.
In 2013, the ICRC conducted 120 operations across front
lines to deliver aid to opposition-held areas, according to
Regis Savioz, deputy director of operations.
"It's a continuous struggle to negotiate access on a daily
basis," Savioz said.
Referring to besieged areas, he said: "There remain these
pockets, Mouadamiya, eastern Ghouta, the Old City of Homs, where
we definitely never got access despite all the negotiations we
had and all the efforts we have put into that. But we will
continue."
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Andrew Roche)