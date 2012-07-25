By Stephanie Nebehay
| GENEVA, July 25
GENEVA, July 25 The United Nations has halved
the number of international aid workers deployed in Syria in the
past week due to the deteriorating security situation in
Damascus, a U.N. source said on Wednesday.
The decision to "relocate" staff deemed non-essential for
humanitarian operations was taken by U.N. security officials
last Thursday, a day after an explosion killed four members of
President Bashar al-Assad's inner circle in the capital.
"I believe 30 international staff are left in Syria now,"
the source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
John Ging, a senior U.N. aid official, said on July 16 - two
days before the bombing - that 60 expatriate staff were working
in the country at the time. But Syria was refusing visas to
Western aid workers, hampering U.N. aid efforts.
A U.N. official in Geneva said that critical humanitarian
work would continue with the staff remaining in Syria.
"Non-essential staff have been relocated from Syria in view
of the deteriorating security situation. Non-essential missions
to Syria have been put on hold," said the official.
Another U.N. source said staff had gone to Amman and Beirut
while waiting to see how the situation evolved.
The Syrian army turned its forces on Aleppo on Wednesday,
ordering an armoured column to advance on the city and pounding
rebels there with artillery and attack helicopters, opposition
activists said.
The United Nations has been trying to launch a full-scale
humanitarian operation in Syria after being shut out of the
country for most of the 16-month-old conflict.
About 1.5 million Syrians need assistance, according to the
world body whose food, medical supplies and other relief items
are distributed by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.
"We are still focusing on scaling up (operations). That is,
our priorities have not changed," the U.N. official said.
The U.N. has been slow in granting its staff, who were
outside of the country on leave or other travel, permission to
return to Syria, a diplomat familiar with the situation said.
"It is a frequently used way to reduce the number of staff
without being overt," the diplomat told Reuters.
"The bomb was really where the war was taken to Damascus.
Damascenes are leaving and there is significant fighting, it
changed security for the U.N.," he said.
"The U.N. wants to wait before they allow more staff to go
in. They are still waiting to see whether the situation
stabilises enough to be able to deliver assistance," the
diplomat said. "If they can't, there is no reason to be there."
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the
main international aid agency working across the frontlines
throughout the conflict, currently deploys 50 staff in Syria.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)