* U.N. diplomats say Lavrov dismissed possible aid
resolution
* Syria's UN envoy says cooperating on United Nations aid
* Amos says reality in Syria is 'grim and gruesome'
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 25 U.N. aid chief Valerie
Amos demanded stronger action by the U.N. Security Council on
Friday to get desperately needed aid into Syria, where 2.5
million people in need have not received help for almost a year.
Violence and excessive red tape have slowed aid delivery to
a trickle in Syria. More than 100,000 people have been killed in
the 2 1/2-year civil war and some 2.1 million have fled. After
months of talks, the 15-member Security Council approved a
non-binding statement Oct. 2 urging increased humanitarian
access.
"This is a race against time. Three weeks have passed since
the adoption of this council's statement with little change to
report," Amos told the Security Council. "As we deliberate,
people continue to die unnecessarily."
"I call upon all members of the council to exert influence
and take the necessary action to stop this brutality and
violence," she said. "Without real and sustained pressure from
this council on the government of Syria and opposition groups on
the ground, it will be impossible to make progress."
The Security Council adopted the statement on humanitarian
access less than a week after overcoming a long diplomatic
impasse between Russia and Western countries to pass a
resolution to rid Syria of chemical arms. Senior U.N. diplomats
said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had at the time
dismissed the possibility of a legally binding resolution on aid
access.
British U.N. Ambassador Mark Lyall Grant said after the
briefing by Amos on Friday, "If the (aid statement) is not being
taken seriously then obviously it behooves us to look at
stronger vehicles, including a resolution."
Russia, a close ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad,
and China have vetoed three Security Council resolutions since
October 2011 that would have condemned the government and
threatened it with sanctions.
'GRIM, GRUESOME REALITY'
Australian U.N. Ambassador Gary Quinlan said Amos made a
"direct and powerful" appeal for the council to find a way to
implement its statement, drafted by Australia and Luxembourg,
which urged cross-border deliveries and called for humanitarian
fighting pauses in fighting and agreed on aid convoy routes.
Russian U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin told reporters that,
in council consultations after the briefing by Amos, "nobody
explicitly suggested a resolution, but I don't think the format
of the document is a problem."
He suggested that the main obstacle was increasingly the
disparate rebel groups fighting to overthrow Assad.
"I'm very pleased that this time more and more members of
the Security Council said that they are now realizing that the
problem is not only with the government," Churkin said. "Very
often various armed opposition groups are ignoring norms of
international humanitarian law."
The council statement had also urged the Syrian government
to help aid operations expand and to remove bureaucratic
impediments and other obstacles, but so far there had been no
major breakthrough on these issues, Amos said.
She said only 15 international aid groups were allowed to
operate in Syria, it was difficult for humanitarian workers to
get visas, and while the number of Syrian organizations approved
to work with the United Nations had increased to 66, the number
allowed to work in the areas with greatest need was limited.
Syrian U.N. Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari said Damascus had
given visas to hundreds of people working for the U.N. Office
for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. "If there are any
minimal cases here and there (of problems), that wouldn't affect
the overall picture of our cooperation with OCHA," he said.
Amos said kidnappings of humanitarian workers and hijackings
and seizures of aid trucks were also on the rise and that "last
week we had a convoy that was ready to go, but we could not get
enough drivers as they fear for their lives."
"The situation on the ground is increasingly complex and
dangerous. Some estimate that there are as many as 2,000 armed
opposition groups in Syria. Clashes amongst these groups are
increasingly common and key humanitarian access routes have been
cut off by fierce fighting," Amos said.
"Words, despite their ability to shock, cannot really paint
a picture of the grim and gruesome reality of Syria today," she
said. "I am extremely disappointed that we have not been able to
make further progress."