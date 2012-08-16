PARIS Aug 16 The crew of an Air France plane
that was re-routed via Damascus on Wednesday asked passengers
how much cash they could stump up after Syrian authorities
refused credit card payment to refuel the aircraft, the French
airline said on Thursday.
Ultimately it found an alternative arrangement, it said.
The plane that was headed for Beirut on Wednesday night was
diverted due to civil unrest in the Lebanese capital and sought
to go to Amman, but it was forced to land in Syria due to lack
of fuel.
Air France stopped its flights to Damascus in
March as fighting in the country escalated, and relations
between France and Syria have collapsed since Paris demanded
that President Bashar al-Assad step down.
"Because of the terrible relations between the two countries
and the situation in Syria, the passengers were really worried
about landing there," a friend of one of the passengers, who
asked not to be identified, told Reuters.
On landing the local airport authorities said they could not
accept a credit card payment and would only take cash, an Air
France spokeswoman said.
"As a precaution and in anticipation, the crew asked how
much money the passengers had in cash to pay to fill up with
fuel," the airline spokeswoman said.
She said the airline was eventually able to pay the bill
without taking money from passengers, but she declined to say
how it had paid or how much the fuel stop cost.
The plane, which had departed from Paris, took off two hours
after landing in Damascus for an overnight stop in Cyprus. It
was now due to arrive in Beirut on Thursday evening.
The European Union has imposed a series on sanctions on
Syria, including a ban on the Syrian national airline that will
prevent the flag carrier landing at EU airports, although it
will still be able to fly over EU countries and make emergency
stops.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius arrived in Beirut on
Thursday evening as part of a three-day trip to the region to
garner support ahead of a ministerial meeting on Syria in August
at the United Nations. France currently chairs the U.N. Security
Council.
