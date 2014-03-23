China's Feb rail freight volume up 19.4 pct y/y
BEIJING, March 21 China's rail freight volume in February rose 19.4 percent from the same period last year to 281.21 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.
BEIRUT, March 23 A Syrian plane was shot down on Sunday in the northern border region with Turkey where rebels have been battling President Bashar al-Assad's forces, activists and regional media said.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights quoted local residents as saying the plane was brought down by shooting from the Turkish side of the border. Al Manar, the television station of Lebanon's Hezbollah group, said two rockets were fired from Turkish territory.
But Turkish media quoted officials as denying Turkey had shot it down and said Syrian rebels were responsible. (Reporting By Dominic Evans in Beirut and Daren Butler in Istanbul)
BEIJING, March 21 China's rail freight volume in February rose 19.4 percent from the same period last year to 281.21 million tonnes, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.
STOCKHOLM, March 21 Shares in former stock market star Fingerprint Cards (FPC) plunged as much as 42 percent on Tuesday after the Swedish company scrapped its dividend and withdrew its earnings guidance for 2017.
March 21 Hong Kong stocks climbed to a near 20-month high on Tuesday, bolstered by continued inflows from Chinese investors and signs of global economic recovery.