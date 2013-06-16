UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
AMMAN, June 16 A huge explosion shook the Mezze military airport on the western edge of Damascus on Sunday, and ambulances were seen heading to the compound, a major base for President Bashar al-Assad's elite forces, activists said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group based in Britain with a network of observers in Syria, said a booby-trapped car had exploded at a road block near the airport. Video footage taken by activists showed flames rising from the area. (Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders