BEIRUT Nov 5 At least 20 Syrian rebel fighters
were killed in an air strike in the northwest province of Idlib
on Monday, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
said.
The Observatory said in a statement that a rebel commander
was also probably killed in the air strike on the town of Haram.
An activist named the commander as Basil Eissa, head of the
Idlib Martyrs' Brigade.
Much of Idlib, which borders Turkey, has fallen to the
rebels as Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's ground forces have
withdrawn. But like other rebel-controlled areas, it remains
vulnerable to air strikes.