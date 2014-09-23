MOSCOW, Sept 23 The Russian Foreign Ministry
said on Tuesday any airstrikes against Islamic State's positions
on Syrian territory must be agreed with Damascus and otherwise
will fuel tension in the region.
"Any such action can be carried out only in accordance with
international law. That implies not a formal, one-sided
'notification' of airstrikes but the presence of explicit
consent from the government of Syria or the approval of a
corresponding U.N. Security Council decision," it said in a
statement.
"Attempts to achieve one's own geopolitical goals in
violation of the sovereignty of countries in the region only
exacerbates tensions and further destabilises the situation."
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Katya Golubkova, Editing
by Timothy Heritage)