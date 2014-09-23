(Adds details)
MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russia criticised the U.S.-led
airstrikes against Islamic State's positions in Syria on
Tuesday, saying they should have been agreed with its ally
Damascus and would fuel tension in the region.
The United States, which has long called for the dismissal
of the Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and several Gulf Arab
allies carried out the first air and missile strikes on Islamic
State strongholds in Syria.
"Any such action can be carried out only in accordance with
international law," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a
statement.
"That implies not a formal, one-sided 'notification' of
airstrikes but the presence of explicit consent from the
government of Syria or the approval of a corresponding U.N.
Security Council decision."
Washington, which has also carried out airstrikes in Iraq
that were agreed with Baghdad, has said it will not coordinate
its plans with Damascus, which it accuses of using chemical
weapons against rebels fighting to oust Assad since early 2011.
"Attempts to achieve one's own geopolitical goals in
violation of the sovereignty of countries in the region only
exacerbate tensions and further destabilise the situation," the
ministry said.
The Western-backed Syrian opposition, which is fighting both
Assad and Islamic State, welcomed the airstrikes, which it said
would help defeat Assad.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Katya Golubkova, Editing
by Timothy Heritage)