BRIEF-Netease's grows online games revenues by 62 pct in 2016
* NetEase grew online games revenues by 62 percent in 2016 to RMB28 billion
AMMAN, Sept 9 An air raid on a residential district of Aleppo on Sunday left dozens of people dead or wounded, a day after rebels overran army barracks in the neighbourhood, opposition activist in the Syrian city said.
The aerial bombardment destroyed a residential building in the Hananu neighbourhood, one of several districts in eastern Aleppo under opposition control. The death toll was not immediately clear but bodies and wounded people were being dug out from the rubble, they said.
* NetEase grew online games revenues by 62 percent in 2016 to RMB28 billion
* Glaukos completes patient enrollment in pivotal phase of U.S. IDE clinical trial for iStent supra Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results and announces quarterly dividend