* Some Aleppo citizens who back rebels loath to say so
* Others fault rebels for bringing war to commercial hub
* Rebels, from rural hinterland, say city compatriots
"cowards"
* Face obstacle of Aleppo's business links to Assad dynasty
By Hadeel Al Shalchi
ALEPPO, Syria, Aug 15 At an Aleppo checkpoint
that marks the division between the Syrian army and rebels
battling President Bashar al-Assad, a resident approaches to
congratulate soldiers for "cleansing" his neighbourhood of
"terrorist militias".
"I know the positions of the terrorists," he says, using a
term which the government adopted to describe Assad's opponents.
"I can help you clear them out. May God save you and Bashar."
Unfortunately for him, the checkpoint is manned by rebels.
When they realise he has mistaken them for Assad's soldiers,
they beat him and detain him.
The incident in the Saif al-Dawla neighbourhood hints at how
far the rebels - after 17 months of street protest and armed
insurrection against Assad - still have to go in winning over
the population of Syria's biggest city, which mostly watched on
the sidelines through the first year of the crisis.
Even after opposition fighters took over half of Aleppo last
month, suspicion of the rebels lingers in the country's
commercial hub, where businessmen have long been rewarded for
loyalty to the Assad dynasty.
Some who support the rebels are still wary of saying so
publicly. Other residents grumble that the fighters have brought
bloodshed to their relatively peaceful city. Many more may be
trying to sit out the conflict to see who emerges victorious.
"There are some in our communities in Aleppo who want Bashar
to fall but they don't agree with the armed resistance," said an
activist who calls herself Nur al-Islam.
Islam, who sneaks out of her house to film the fighting and
upload footage on the Internet, said opposition members in upper
class districts of Aleppo believe the Free Syrian Army acted
precipitously by trying to seize territory instead of achieving
more modest goals first, like protecting anti-Assad street
demonstrations.
Unlike cities such as Deir al-Zor and Homs, which have
endured months of army bombardment, Aleppo had only recently
witnessed significant unrest. "They didn't see tanks in their
city or mortars fall on their heads, so they don't see the need
for the rebels," Islam said.
ASSADS BOUGHT AND ENFORCED LOYALTY
The fighters themselves are not from Aleppo but rather young
men from the countryside. Their dialect is different than the
one spoken in the city, and they tattoo their arms with poetry
and primitive pictures of hearts and arrows.
Their battle to win hearts and minds in Aleppo has run up
against residual loyalties for Assad motivated partly by
long-held business interests.
Fawaz Zakri, 47, a member of the opposition Syrian National
Council and a local grain merchant, said that Assad and his
father, who ruled for three decades before his death in 2000,
had worked hard to make sure the city remained loyal.
"The Assad regime bought the loyalties of businessmen and
religious scholars in the city," Zakri said.
"Since the 1980s the regime has always been trying to avoid
any political unrest starting up in Aleppo because it is the
country's economic heart."
Authorities granted Aleppo's merchants lucrative contracts
"so even if a businessman doesn't really agree with the regime,
he will keep quiet so that he doesn't lose his interests," Zakri
said.
The legacy of fear from 42 years of Assad family rule is
also hard to shake off in Aleppo, even though other towns have
been in open revolt for more than a year.
Mahmoud Basha, 21, had one more year at Aleppo University to
graduate as an electrical engineer when the troubles in Syria
started. "My father saw the brutality of how citizens accused of
being opposition members were treated in our city," he said.
"He saw them get dragged in the streets by tanks. So he
said, 'I will never let this happen to my son,' and joined the
Baath," he said, referring to the party that has dominated Syria
for half a century.
Basha, now a rebel with the Abu Bakr al-Sediq brigade, said
that his father to this day is pro-Assad, opposing his work with
the rebels. "The Assad government disciplined Syrians to obey
and fear them. This barrier of fear isn't easy to shake."
Salma, a 35-year-old activist who lives in a smart
neighbourhood of Aleppo still controlled by government forces,
has spent weeks sneaking into rebel-controlled areas to film
fighting and document its impact on ordinary lives.
Like many opposition activists and fighters, she uses a
pseudonym because of the real threat of being caught by Syrian
security forces, especially since she still lives in a
neighbourhood under their control.
Between filming on her small handicam, she spends a lot of
time arguing with the rural fighters about why the people of
Aleppo don't seem to be embracing the revolution or the Free
Syrian Army rebels.
"This regime is bloody, our families have lived through the
horror of seeing their sons return as vegetables from Assad's
prisons, if they return at all," she said. "I wouldn't even
speak badly about the Assad family to my immediate family -
that's how scared we were."
REBELS BITTER
On the front line, rebels are contemptuous of the hesitation
shown by their urban compatriots. They say their revolt was a
cry from those, unlike the city dwellers, who never had
opportunities to get education, wealth or power.
"Our revolution is one of dignity. The man who has no wealth
has no dignity, and we are not able to attain that wealth," said
Zakariya Ghair, 45, a calligrapher from Azaz.
"I could never get a chance to start a business unless I
knew the right people to bribe. People got sick of this
treatment and life and they wanted freedom from it, and hence
our revolution," he said
"People in Aleppo are already comfortable and treated very
well by the Assad regime. Why would they rise up?"
Other fighters do nothing to hide their bitterness.
"They are all cowards and traitors. There are no men in
Aleppo," Omar Abu Shami told Reuters on the front in Salahedinne
district. "I was pulling bodies from Salahedinne and the people
around me just stared and wouldn't help. Aleppo needs someone
more vicious than Bashar to wake them up."
As his comrades rest between battles, the revolutionary
tunes on their cell phones sing out their frustration.
"We are being slaughtered, Aleppo. Where are you, Aleppo?
Homs, Hama, and Deraa have all risen. Where are you, Aleppo?"
one song runs mournfully. "The women of Bayada and Latakia are
screaming, Aleppo. Where are you, Aleppo?"