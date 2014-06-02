BEIRUT, June 2 Syrian rebel rocket fire on
government-controlled areas of Aleppo killed 50 people over the
weekend, a monitoring group said on Monday, the eve of an
election in which rebels have warned they will step up attacks
on state targets.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the death toll
from the attacks by the Islamist rebels included nine children.
Another 13 people were killed overnight when President
Bashar al-Assad's forces dropped four barrel bombs - crude
explosives which cause widespread damage - from helicopters into
rebel-held districts of the city, the UK-based Observatory said.
Fighting in Aleppo, which was Syria's commercial hub before
the three-year conflict erupted, has escalated in recent weeks
after Assad's forces consolidated their control in central Syria
and the last rebels retreated from the centre of the city of
Homs.
