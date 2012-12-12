MARRAKECH, Morocco Dec 12 The leader of Syria's
opposition coalition called on the country's Alawite minority on
Wednesday to launch a campaign of civil disobedience against
President Bashar al-Assad, an Alawite who faces a mainly Sunni
Muslim uprising against his rule.
Mouaz AlKhatib also told a meeting in Morocco that the
opposition would hold world powers, particularly Russia,
responsible if Assad uses chemical weapons against rebel
fighters, and urged Iran to withdraw personnel he said were
supporting Assad in the 20-month-old Syrian conflict.