DOHA, March 27 Syrian opposition leader Moaz Alkhatib said NATO's rebuff of his call for Patriot missile support for rebel-held areas in the north sent a message to the government of President Bashar al-Assad to "do what you want".

He said in an interview with Reuters that he would not rescind his resignation as leader of the main Syrian opposition coalition but would continue to perform leadership duties for the time being. (Reporting by Yara Bayoumy, William Maclean and Regan Doherty; Editing by Louise Ireland)