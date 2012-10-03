BRUSSELS Oct 3 NATO demanded an immediate halt
to "aggressive acts" against alliance member Turkey on Wednesday
after a mortar strike from Syria killed five Turkish civilians.
The shelling "constitutes a cause of greatest concern for,
and is strongly condemned by, all allies", NATO ambassadors said
in a statement, after they held a rare late-night meeting at
Turkey's request to discuss the incident.
"The alliance continues to stand by Turkey and demands the
immediate cessation of such aggressive acts against an ally, and
urges the Syrian regime to put an end to flagrant violations of
international law," the statement said.