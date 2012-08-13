GENEVA Aug 13 United Nations humanitarian chief
Valerie Amos is going to Syria and Lebanon for a three-day visit
from Tuesday to discuss ways of increasing emergency aid to
civilians caught up in the conflict, a U.N. statement said on
Monday.
"The three-day visit aims to draw attention to the
deteriorating humanitarian situation in Syria and the impact of
the conflict on people either remaining in Syria and who have
fled to other countries, including Lebanon," it said.
Amos, who was last in Syria in March, will begin her trip
there before going to Lebanon, U.N. spokesman Jens Laerke said.