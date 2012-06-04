Kirin to sell Brazil unit to Heineken's Bavaria for $700 mln
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
GENEVA, June 4 Major powers must ensure that the peace plan for Syria is implemented by both sides, but for now international mediator Kofi Annan does not favour expanding the ceasefire monitoring mission, his spokesman said on Monday.
Annan, who is to brief the United Nations Security Council in New York on Thursday, will hold talks on Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said.
"As Mr. Annan told Mr. Assad and other interlocutors, the plan is not being implemented as it must be, either side. The time may have come to review the situation and the international community has to decide what measures it can take to ensure implementation of the plan," Fawzi told Reuters in Geneva. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Michael Roddy)
Feb 13 Australian shares extended gains to a fifth straight session on Monday as copper and iron ore prices drove miners higher.
SEOUL, Feb 13 South Korea's agriculture ministry said on Monday it will import 4.8 million doses of foot-and-mouth vaccine by the end of this month in an effort to prevent further spread of the viral disease.