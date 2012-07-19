GENEVA, July 19 International mediator Kofi
Annan voiced disappointment on Thursday at the failure of world
powers to reach a common position on Syria after China and
Russia vetoed a Western resolution threatening Syrian
authorities with sanctions.
"The Joint Special Envoy for Syria, Kofi Annan, is
disappointed that at this critical stage the UN Security Council
could not unite and take the strong and concerted action he had
urged and hoped for. He believes that the voice of the Council
is much more powerful when its Members act as one," his
spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said in a statement issued in Geneva.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles)