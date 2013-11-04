CAIRO Nov 4 Arab states formally endorsed
proposed peace talks to end the Syrian civil war that have been
delayed by disputes between world powers and divisions among the
opposition.
A final communique after an emergency meeting of Arab League
foreign ministers on Sunday called on the opposition swiftly to
form a delegation under the leadership of the mainstream Syrian
National Coalition, to attend the "Geneva 2" talks.
The Arab League's position indicated Gulf rivals Qatar and
Saudi Arabia - who have backed different rebel groups fighting
President Bashar al-Assad - had put their differences aside to
urge opposition chief Ahmad Jarba to head to Geneva.
But even with regional diplomatic weight thrown behind the
talks, it is unclear when they will go ahead and what they can
achieve. The mainly exiled political opposition has limited
clout over rebel fighters on the ground, who include al
Qaeda-linked brigades.
The Geneva talks are meant to bring Syria's warring sides to
the negotiating table, but many disputes still remain including
the issue of whether Iran, Assad's biggest regional supporter,
should attend.
Jarba, who is backed by Iran's foe Saudi Arabia, told Arab
foreign ministers the opposition coalition would not attend if
Iran was there. He also said there had to be a clear time frame
for Assad to leave power, and called for more weapons to be
delivered to rebels fighting Assad.
The growing influence of radical Islamist fighters and
divisions among rebel forces have made Western powers reluctant
to intervene directly in a conflict that has killed more than
100,000 people and driven millions from their homes.
DIFFERENCES OVER IRAN
World powers are divided over Iran's participation in the
talks. Tehran, which backs Assad's regime, has said it is ready
to come and international envoy Lakhdar Brahimi says the United
Nations would prefer Iran to attend.
Saudi Arabia, the United States' main Arab ally, opposes any
role for Tehran and is angry over what it sees as a weak U.S.
commitment to removing Assad, especially in the past two months
since Obama abandoned a threat to launch strikes.
After more than two years of calling for Assad's downfall
but taking little action, Obama threatened in August to punish
Syria for what he said was government blame for chemical weapons
attacks that killed more than 1,000 people. But he quickly
called off armed action, accepting instead a Russian proposal
that Assad give up Syria's poison gas stocks.
A senior State Department official, speaking ahead of a
visit by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to Riyadh, said the
top U.S. diplomat would make clear to the Saudis that Iran would
not be welcome to attend the Syria peace talks unless it
endorsed a past agreement that would see Assad give up power.
Kerry met Saudi foreign minister Prince Saud al-Faisal on
Monday and was due to meet King Abdullah.
Syria's Foreign Ministry reiterated on Sunday that it must
be up to Syrians alone "to choose their leadership and political
future without political interference".
Accusing Kerry of trying to derail the talks, it said in a
statement he "must realise that the success of the Geneva
conference depends on the will of the Syria people themselves".
The Arab League, however, said only pressure from major
powers could ensure a successful outcome in Geneva.
In its communique it "reaffirmed the Arab position that
demands the necessity of the required international guarantees
to supervise and ensure the success of a peaceful solution at
the Geneva 2 conference".
The League is dominated by states ruled by Sunni Muslims,
and has lined up against Assad throughout the conflict. Assad, a
member of the Alawite sect which is derived from Shi'ite Islam,
has enjoyed the support of Shi'ite Iran in a conflict that has
exacerbated the Sunni-Shi'ite split across the Middle East.
Opposition member Burhan Ghalioun told Reuters on Monday the
communique showed "the Arab League's support for the Syrian
opposition and the Syrian people in confronting ... Assad's
regime and for Geneva 2 to be able to put forth a political
solution that ends with the demise of the current regime and the
emergence of the next one".
Brahimi has said he hoped the conference could still be held
in the next few weeks despite the obstacles and said there
should be no preconditions to attend the meeting.
But rebels say they will consider any process which does not
lead to the end of Assad's rule - and accountability for him and
his supporters - as a betrayal of their campaign.
A statement signed by several powerful Islamist militias a
week ago said that attending Geneva talks on any other basis
would amount to "treason that requires trial by our courts".
Rebel strength has been eroding on the battlefield, with
Assad's forces making slow but gradual gains as they consolidate
control near Damascus and the central city of Homs.
Last week they also recaptured the town of Safira, southeast
of the city of Aleppo, a further rebel setback which prompted
the resignation of local rebel leader Abdeljabbar al-Oqaidi from
the Western-backed Supreme Military Council.
In a resignation video issued on Sunday, Oqaidi blamed rifts
among rebels for losing Safira, and bitterly congratulated the
opposition in exile "for your hotels and your political posts".
State television said on Monday Assad's forces had taken a
village on the northern edge of Safira and were attacking the
rebel-held town of Tel Arn about 2 miles (3 km) further north.
Live TV footage showed columns of smoke rising from Tel Arn.
(Additional reporting by Ayman Samir in Cairo and Dominic Evans
in Beirut; Editing by Peter Graff)