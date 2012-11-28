LONDON Nov 28 EU officials have agreed to cut
the renewal term for sanctions on Syria to three months, from an
expected one year, to allow the possibility of supplying
non-lethal equipment to Syrian rebels such as body armour,
Britain said on Wednesday.
"European officials have agreed to renew the arms embargo
for three months, not 12 months, to allow the EU to look at
amendments to the embargo to possibly allow the supply of forms
of non-lethal training and equipment to the Syrian rebels, such
as body armour," a Foreign Office spokeswoman said.
"This sends a strong message to Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad that all options remain on the table and makes clear
the need for real change," she said.