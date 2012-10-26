UPDATE 1-Telefonica promises customers more control of own data
* New platform designed to answer questions about growth strategy
BEIRUT Oct 26 Syria's army command said on Friday it had responded to several attacks by rebel forces on military positions across the country, which it said violated a ceasefire marking the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.
It said it had responded to the rebel attacks in accordance with its announcement on Thursday that it would cease military activity during the four-day holiday but reserve the right to react to rebel action.
* New platform designed to answer questions about growth strategy
* Devices announced by Nokia and brand licensing partner HMD (Adds detail, background, comments)
MOSCOW, Feb 26 Treason charges brought in December against two Russian state security officers and a cyber-security expert in Moscow relate to allegations made by a Russian businessman seven years ago, according to the businessman and a source connected with the investigation.