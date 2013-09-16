* Weapons plans means West must deal with Assad
* Reprieve allows army to hit back at rebels
* Surrendering chemical arms would be strategic concession
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, Sept 16 Bashar al-Assad's chemical
weapons bargain with Russia and the United States offers another
political and military lifeline to the Syrian president, just
two years after he was dismissed in Washington as a "dead man
walking".
The deal, reached under the shadow of threatened U.S. air
strikes and only after the intervention of Syria's ally Moscow,
does come at a cost to the Syrian leader - a fact which likely
explains the muted response in Damascus when it was announced.
By requiring Assad to surrender a chemical weapons arsenal
which until last week his government had barely acknowledged, it
would strip him of both a fearsome military advantage over
rebels at home and his most potent deterrent to any further
attacks by Syria's enemy Israel.
But in the short term at least the Russian initiative, which
Syria announced it would accept on the eve of the president's
48th birthday last week, was a gift for Assad.
It lifts the immediate threat of U.S. military action and
secures his government an indispensable role over the coming
months in assisting the destruction of chemical stockpiles.
"You're looking at a re-legitimised regime here. Not just
Assad but the whole entourage," said Ayham Kamel, an analyst at
the Eurasia consultancy group. "For the foreseeable future the
government of Syria has become the key interlocutor for the
international community".
Since the early months of Syria's 2011 uprising, which has
grown into a civil war in which 100,000 people have been killed,
the United States has called on Assad to step aside. U.S.,
European, and Middle East foes have all predicted his imminent
overthrow at various stages of the conflict.
"NO LEGITIMACY"
A U.S. official described Assad's government in December
2011 as a "the equivalent of a dead man walking", and the State
Department insisted last week that the deal on chemical weapons
did not change Washington's position that he "has no legitimacy
and can no longer be ruler of Syria".
But however unpalatable the notion may be to President
Barack Obama, only Assad and his officials can deliver the deal
which U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russia's Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov agreed out in Geneva on Saturday.
While Kerry said the destruction of Syria's chemical weapons
must be complete by the middle of next year, the tortuous U.N.
disarmament of Iraqi chemical and biological weapons in the
1990s showed how long the process can stretch out.
U.S. officials believe Syria has 1,000 tonnes of chemical
agents including mustard gas and nerve gases such as sarin, and
have identified 45 sites they say are associated with the
chemical weapons programme.
Even if those sites are under the control of Assad's army,
Syria's civil war will complicate the task of destroying the
materials safely, providing plenty of room for delay even if
Damascus is totally sincere in its commitment.
"We are at a very preliminary stage. Assad's partial
cooperation was prompted by the desire to deter an attack,"
Kamel said. "It's not clear that (cooperation) will be there in
the future".
"BACK TO BUSINESS"
The reprieve from U.S. military action has allowed Assad to
strike back at rebels with forces which were briefly dispersed
to avoid U.S. air strikes.
Activists and Damascus residents reported last week that his
air force resumed bombardment of opposition strongholds around
the capital, some of them close to the sites of the Aug. 21
chemical attacks which prompted the threat of U.S. strikes.
"Essentially it's back to business, continuing what the
military was doing in the days before the chemical attack," said
Charles Lister, analyst at IHS Jane's terrorism and insurgency
centre in London.
"They are viciously suppressing pro-opposition areas around
Damascus with artillery and air strikes. That means there is no
longer the fear of Western punishment for anything the military
may have done."
Syria has denied U.S. allegations that its forces were
responsible for last month's chemical attacks around Damascus,
and earlier suspected chemical incidents in the capital, Homs
and the northern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib.
Assad's opponents, who had hoped that the anticipated U.S.
attacks would offer a platform for broader rebel offensives
across the country, see the chemical bargain as a betrayal.
"A crime against humanity has been committed and there is no
mention of accountability," said Salim Idriss, head of the
Western-backed Supreme Military Council which oversees a loose
grouping of non-jihadist rebels known as the Free Syrian Army.
The shelving of U.S. military action is also a setback for
Idriss's regional backers, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Riyadh had
called for a "decisive and serious" stand against Assad.
But the president's close ally Iran, which has provided
economic and military assistance to his government, quickly
welcomed the chemical weapons initiative.
Lister said Idriss's despair should be a warning for his
Western and Arab backers, who hope that the fractured FSA rebels
can emerge as a counterweight to the growing strength of radical
Islamists and al Qaeda-linked fighters.
Idriss's limited influence over the FSA brigades stems from
his position as a conduit for outside support.
"There have been questions about his control over the
so-called 'moderate opposition'," Lister said. "If he does have
any control, large portions will now look at him and his
perceived ability to attract Western backing as significantly
weaker than was the case a few days ago."
"What has happened now is a Russian and U.S. deal that
legitimises the al Qaeda line that the West acts only in its own
interests and won't intervene unless it suits those interests."
NO TRIUMPHALISM
In the first government comments following Saturday's
U.S.-Russian announcement, Syrian minister Ali Haidar described
the chemical deal as a victory for Syria.
But most Syrian officials, including Assad himself, have
been more muted in their response, perhaps reflecting unease
that Damascus had found itself renouncing overnight a strategic
arsenal it has stockpiled for decades.
Syria had always said that any move to abandon weapons of
mass destruction should apply to all countries in the region
including Israel, long believed to be the only nuclear-armed
Middle East nation.
Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem gave only a brief and
subdued statement in Moscow last week when he first declared
Syria's welcome for the Russian initiative.
Assad showed no sign of triumph when he told a Russian
television interviewer on Friday that he agreed to the proposal
to prevent the United States from launching a "regional war".
The interview was Assad's third in a week with foreign media
but he has not addressed Syrians directly on the issue.
"They are not boasting too much, because they had to make an
extremely significant concession by offering to destroy the
chemical weapons - although I'm sceptical it will work out at as
a successful deal," Lister said.
But in the meantime "they will have received a big boost in
terms of confidence".