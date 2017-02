BEIRUT Oct 21 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who is fighting a 2-1/2-year revolt against his rule, said he saw no reason he could not run for the 2014 presidential elections, Al Mayadeen television station reported on Monday.

"Personally, I don't see any obstacles to being nominated to run in the next presidential elections," the news channel quoted him as saying in an interview.

Al Mayadeen is due to air the full interview with Assad later on Monday.