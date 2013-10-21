* Assad's enemies hope for transition that will see him quit
* But he talks of running for re-election next year
* Says "current factors" no help in holding Geneva 2
BEIRUT, Oct 21 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
said on Monday no date had been set for an international
conference on ending his country's civil war and cast doubt on
whether it could succeed if held now.
With Western and Arab countries hoping the talks can start a
political transition that would see him leave office, Assad once
again indicated he had no intention of quitting, saying he might
run for re-election in 2014.
"Personally, I don't see any obstacles to being nominated to
run in the next presidential elections," Assad told Syria's Al
Mayadeen TV when asked if he thought it was suitable to hold the
election, as scheduled, in 2014.
Arab League chief Nabil Elaraby said on Sunday after meeting
international envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi that the peace
conference, known as Geneva 2, was scheduled for Nov. 23.
Brahimi said the date had "not been officially set".
Remaining confident and animated throughout the two-hour
interview, Assad, whose forces have made recent gains, told his
interviewer: "There is no date so far ... and current factors do
not help in holding it."
He said opposition groups that had been invited to the talks
represented foreign powers rather than Syrians. He criticised
Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United States and also the
Syrian Muslim Brotherhood, which he described as a terrorist
group.
"Many questions about this conference are still on the
table," he said.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said after meeting Qatari
Foreign Minister Khaled al-Attiyah in Paris it was hard to see
Assad's ally Iran playing a constructive role at Geneva 2 unless
it backed plans for a transitional government.
" it's very hard to see how Iran can be constructive in the
absence of their willingness to come for the purpose of the
negotiation," Kerry told reporters.
"If they accept Geneva 1, and want to be constructive in
helping to set up a transitional government, that's a different
issue," he said, referring to talks in the Swiss city in June
2012 when nations agreed for a political transition, but, due to
resistance from Russia, did not say Assad must quit.
Assad inherited power from his father in 2000 and was
confirmed in an election in which he ran unopposed. He was
re-elected in 2007. The Assad family has ruled Syria, where
parliament is considered a rubber stamp, for more than 40 years.
Street protests in 2011 were met with force and then
developed into a full-scale rebellion and a civil war that has
killed more than 100,000 people and displaced millions.