* Assad says making progress in "regional, global battle"
* Dismisses talk of safe haven as impractical
* Turkey presses UN to shelter displaced within Syria
By Mariam Karouny and Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, Aug 29 President Bashar al-Assad said
talk of a Western-imposed buffer zone on Syrian territory was
unrealistic and that the situation in his country was "better",
though more time was needed to win the conflict against rebels
trying to overthrow him.
The bloody 17-month-old uprising against Assad, to which he
responded with a brutal security force crackdown, has killed
more than 18,000 people according to the United Nations.
Turkey has floated the idea of a "safe zone" to be set up
for civilians under foreign protection as fighting has
intensified. More than 80,000 Syrians have been given shelter in
Turkey, which is now scrambling to build new refugee camps.
"I believe that talk about a buffer zone is not practical,
even for those countries which are playing a hostile role
(against Syria)," Assad said in a recorded interview broadcast
on Syria's Addounia television on Wednesday.
Assad said he was speaking from the presidential palace in
the capital, in response to rumours over his whereabouts since a
July bombing in Damascus that killed a number of close aides.
Wearing a suit and tie and seated at a table, Assad appeared
calm in the hour-long interview.
He insisted that the fight to put down rebels was going well
but needed time because of foreign plots against Syria, a
country on the faultlines of several Middle Eastern conflicts.
"Everyone wants this battle to be completed in days or weeks
but this isn't reasonable, because we are in the middle of a
regional and international struggle and it needs time to be
resolved," he said.
Mainly peaceful protests were met with force by Assad's
forces, and the uprising has degenerated into a civil war with
sectarian overtones and regional dimensions. The mainly Sunni
Muslim rebels are backed by regional Sunni powers, particularly
Gulf Arab states and Turkey.
Assad, whose Alawite community is an offshoot of Shi'ite
Islam, has support from Shi'ite power Iran, a rival of Gulf Arab
states and Western powers.
"We are making progress and the situation, practically, is
better. But it has not been resolved," the Syrian leader said.
Assad, who has vowed to defeat insurgents he describes as
Islamist terrorists, praised the army and security forces who he
said "are doing a heroic job in every sense".
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan once cultivated good
relations with Assad, calling him "my brother", but turned
against him after the Syrian government's violent response to
the uprising. Erdogan is now one of Assad's harshest critics.
The tone of criticism between the two has now become
personal and Assad blamed Turkey for the violence.
"Turkey bears direct responsibility for the blood being shed
in Syria," he told Addounia. "Will we go backwards because of
the ignorance of some Turkish officials?"
CONSPIRACY
The interview with Addounia, a pro-government television
channel, appeared to be an effort to address many criticisms or
claims by the opposition.
Assad acknowledged there were issues of corruption and
criminal behaviour such as looting by officials or members of
security forces. He said every crime would be accounted for,
though it would take time due to unrest in the country.
The president, whose family has ruled Syria for four
decades, ridiculed arguments that it was a fierce security force
crackdown that turned the protests that began last March into an
armed insurgency.
"In the first week we had martyrs fall from security forces
and police," he said. "How did they die then? Were they killed
by the shouts of protesters?"
Thousands of soldiers and officers and some high-level
officials have defected in protest of the crackdown, including
the former prime minister and some ambassadors.
Assad called the defections a form of "self-cleansing" for
the country, accusing those who left of being cowards or bribed
to defect.
"Sometimes we had information (on defections) and we would
discuss it. Some would suggest we stop them. But we said no,
stopping them isn't the right thing to do ... let's facilitate
their exit," he said.
Rebels, fighting with assault rifles and rockets against
Assad's tanks and air power, have called for a no-fly zone.
Yet there is scant Western appetite for military action and no
prospect of a U.N. Security Council mandate for such action, as
Assad supporters Russia and China would veto any such proposal.
Assad said that while he believed there was a foreign
conspiracy against Syria over its resistance to Western power in
the region, the real problem came from within.
"Everything that is happening in Syria couldn't happen
without certain groups, small but influential, that support
foreign agendas, for political or criminal reasons," he said.
"When we no longer have groups like these ... we will be
unable to affect the future we want to make for ourselves."