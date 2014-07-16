* Assad sworn in for new seven-year term
* Vows to restore security to all of Syria
* Says states backing rebels will pay
* Assad seen confident after battlefield gains
(Adds reaction, details)
By Marwan Makdisi
DAMASCUS, July 16 Bashar al-Assad was sworn in
for a new term as Syria's president on Wednesday, after an
election which his opponents dismiss as a sham but which he said
proved he had achieved victory after a "dirty war" to unseat
him.
Once written off in the West as certain to fall, he launches
his seven-year term in his securest position since the early
days of the three-year-old war. Those close to Damascus say he
now believes his Western and regional foes will be forced to
deal with him as a bulwark against Sunni Islamist militants who
advanced across northern Iraq last month.
At his inauguration he delivered a defiant speech, vowing to
recover all Syria from Islamist insurgents and warning that
Western and Arab countries would pay dearly for supporting
rebels he described as terrorists.
Looking calm and confident, the president of 14 years
repeatedly took aim at the West and Sunni Muslim Gulf Arab
monarchies who have funded and armed the rebels that have taken
control of much of the north and east of his country.
"Soon we will see the Arab, regional and Western states that
supported terrorism pay a high price," he said in the speech at
the presidential palace in Damascus, broadcast on state TV.
"I repeat my call today to those who were misled to put down
their guns, because we will not stop fighting terrorism and
striking it wherever it is until we restore security to every
spot of Syria," Assad said.
But with swathes of the country still in rebel hands,
opponents said the speech showed Assad was delusional.
"This is completely separated from reality. Assad is going
on as if everything is normal and as if he didn't lose
two-thirds of the country," Monzer Akbik of the Western-backed
National Coalition opposition group told Reuters. "It was a
theatrical election and this is a theatrical swearing in."
Syria's war has been the battleground for a sectarian
struggle between groups supported by Sunni Muslim states
including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and Assad's government backed
by Shi'ite Iran.
Last month it spread dramatically in Iraq, where an al Qaeda
offshoot operating on both sides of the frontier, the Islamic
State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), seized cities, changed its
name to the Islamic State and declared its leader ruler of all
Muslims.
ISIL has officially been rejected as a terrorist group by
the Gulf states that support other Sunni fighters in Syria, but
Damascus, Baghdad and Tehran all blame the Gulf kingdoms for
supporting the wider Sunni militancy that feeds it.
Since advancing in Iraq, ISIL has also expanded its reach in
Syria, using weapons seized from the fleeing Iraqi army to fight
against rival rebel factions in Syria.
Those around Assad now feel that the ISIL threat will force
Western leaders to seek a way to work with him against the
common foe, said Salem Zahran, a Lebanese political analyst who
is sympathetic to Assad and meets Syrian officials regularly.
"The Syrian leadership truly feels that the time of
isolation is over."
STILL STANDING
Assad took power in 2000 after the death of his father Hafez
who ruled for three decades. He has held firmly onto control in
Damascus since the revolt began, defying confident predictions
by Western leaders, including U.S. President Barack Obama, that
he would be swiftly toppled.
The revolt, which began with pro-democracy protests in 2011
that Assad dismissed in his speech as the "fake Arab Spring",
rapidly descended into sectarian civil war in which more than
170,000 people have been killed. According to the United
Nations, 10.8 million Syrians now urgently need aid.
Western countries lined up from the outset behind the rebels
that opposed Assad, but unlike in the case of Libya, where NATO
warplanes helped bring down dictator Muammar Gaddafi, they have
refused to provide overt military support.
Wednesday's inauguration comes nearly two years to the day
since the nadir of Assad's grip on power, when bombers managed
to strike a security meeting of his inner circle in Damascus,
killing close relatives leading his defence.
But although the rebels made further gains, Iran and
Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah Shi'ite militia came to Assad's aid
the following year, the start of a counter-offensive that has
seen his forces go on to reclaim wide swathes of territory.
Meanwhile, the rise of Sunni jihadists like ISIL among the
rebels has dampened Western enthusiasm for aiding Assad's
enemies, led to infighting within the rebel ranks and bolstered
Assad's assertions that his government is fighting extremism.
Obama threatened air strikes last year after blaming Assad
for a poison gas attack that killed hundreds of people in a
Damascus suburb. But the United States called off the operation
when Assad agreed to give up chemical arms, effectively ending
any threat that the West might use force to remove him.
In his speech, Assad dismissed the Syrian opposition abroad
as traitors but said he would be willing to work with the
country's internal opposition, without giving details.
He also spoke about government plans for the future such as
the need to fight corruption, ideas for religious educational
reform and a programme to rebuild some damaged areas.
The inauguration featured a display of carefully
orchestrated adulation that has been typical of his infrequent
public appearances since the start of the war. Dressed in a dark
suit, he arrived at the presidential palace in a black car and
walked down a red carpet as a military band played. He entered a
hall to applause from politicians and religious leaders.
Assad's government says the election is proof of its
willingness to enact democratic reforms. He ran against two
other candidates, making it the first contested presidential
election in Syria's history, after four decades of referendums
to approve the appointment of Assad and his father. Official
returns gave him 88.7 percent of the vote.
