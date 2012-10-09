AMMAN Oct 9 Bomb blasts hit a security compound on the edge of Damascus overnight, in the latest attack by rebels against units loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, activists said.

Al-Nusra, a militant Islamist group, said in a statement on Facebook it carried out the attack on the Air Force Intelligence complex in the suburb of Hartasta using two suicide car bombs loaded with tonnes of explosives.

Video footage taken by activists, which could not be independently verified, showed a large explosion. Syrian state television said an explosion occurred in the area but gave no details.