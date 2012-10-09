AMMAN Oct 9 Rebel suicide bombers struck
overnight at an Air Force Intelligence compound on the edge of
the Syrian capital Damascus, killing or wounding at least 100
people, insurgents and activists said on Tuesday.
The militant Islamist group al-Nusra Front said it had
mounted the attack because it was used a center for torture and
repression in the crackdown on the 18-month-old revolt against
President Bashar al-Assad.
"Big shockwaves shattered windows and destroyed shop
facades. It felt as if a bomb exploded inside every house in the
area," said one resident of the suburb of Harasta, where the
compound was located.
Activists living nearby said the bombing caused at least 100
casualties among security personnel, based on the number of
ambulances that rushed to the scene and the enormity of the
explosions.
No official casualty figure was given. Security forces
cordoned off the area and deployed snipers along routes leading
to it.
Rebel fighters have carried out a series of bombings of
government and military buildings in Damascus in recent months,
bringing the war to the heart of Assad's power base.
The most notable was an attack on the National Security
headquarters which killed the defence minister and two other
senior security officials in July.
The latest bombing coincided with a series of rebel raids on
roadblocks manned by Assad forces on a highway leading north
from Harasta and in Sunni Muslim neighbourhoods of Damascus that
have been at the forefront of the revolt, residents said.
Syrian warplanes also bombed areas near the town of Um
al-Asafir on the edge of Damascus, and artillery pounded the
suburb of Artous, killing at least one woman, according to
opposition activists.
CITADEL OF REPRESSION
Residents and opposition activists told Reuters the attack
set off huge explosions and was followed by a gun battle. Video
footage taken by activists, which could not be independently
verified, showed a large explosion.
"The decision was taken to hit Air Force Intelligence
because it is one of the most notorious security divisions, and
a citadel of repression whose extent is known only to God," said
an Al-Nusra statement posted on social media.
The Airforce Intelligence unit is commanded by Brigadier
General Jamil Hassan, one of Assad's senior lieutenants, and is
mostly made up of personnel from the president's minority
Alawite sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.
There was no information on whether Hassan was present
during the attack.
Opposition activists said hundreds of Assad's opponents have
been imprisoned without charge and tortured in the Harasta
complexes.
The Syrian National Council Opposition group said in a
statement that it was concerned about the fate of political
prisoners in the compound.
Opposition sources said the al-Nusra Front is made up mostly
of Syrian Salafists who had ties to intelligence agencies before
the revolt and were allowed to use Syria as a launchpad against
the then U.S.-backed, Shi'ite-led government in Baghdad.
The United Nations says the front is affiliated to al Qaeda.
"Al-Nusra is proving itself as the group capable of
launching the most devastating attacks against the regime," a
Western diplomat following the revolt said.