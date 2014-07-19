* Islamic State "killed and executed" -monitor
* Bloodiest clashes between Islamic State and Assad's forces
BEIRUT, July 19 Militant group Islamic State
killed 270 soldiers, guards and staff when they captured a
Syrian gas field on Thursday in the bloodiest clashes between
the al Qaeda offshoot and President Bashar al-Assad's forces, a
monitoring group said on Saturday.
The anti-Assad Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported
on Thursday that 90 people had been killed and that many were
missing after the attack against the Sha'ar gas field east of
Homs in central Syria.
The Observatory, which monitors violence in Syria through a
network of sources in the country on both sides, quoted "trusted
sources" as saying on Saturday that the Islamic State had
"killed and executed" 270 people during the assault. It said at
least 40 Islamic State fighters were killed in the offensive.
Islamic State has made rapid gains in Syria, mostly by
seizing territory from rival rebel groups, using weaponry
brought in from Iraq where last month it managed to take large
areas from government forces.
It was not immediately possible to verify the report. Syrian
state media made no mention of the attack.
About 30 people had managed to escape to the nearby Hajjar
field, the Observatory report added.
Activists say the Syrian air force has in recent weeks
stepped up attacks on positions held by Islamic State, formerly
known as the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant.
Islamic State has previously taken control of oilfields in
Iraq as well as in Syria's eastern Deir al-Zor province. The
group was once the Iraqi affiliate of al Qaeda, but al Qaeda
disowned it in February after tensions mounted over its
expansion into Syria.
Islamic State has declared a "caliphate" in the areas where
it operates in Iraq and Syria, which include the Syrian city of
Raqqa as well as Iraq's Mosul.
The Observatory says more than 170,000 people have been
killed in Syria's conflict, which started as a peaceful protest
movement in 2011 but descended into a multifaceted civil war
after a government crackdown.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Catherine Evans)