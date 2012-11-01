BEIRUT Nov 1 Rebels killed 28 Syrian army soldiers on Thursday in an attack on three checkpoints around the town of Saraqeb straddling the main north-south highway, a violence-monitoring group said.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that opposition activists in Saraqeb, in the northern province of Idlib bordering Turkey, confirmed the attacks carried out by several rebel units.

Five insurgents were also killed in the attack, it said.